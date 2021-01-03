A four-match Test series is being played between India and Australia, with the fourth Test to be played in Brisbane. Queensland has sealed its border in view of the increasing cases of corona in Sydney and people from New South Wales are being held for a 14-day quarantine period. Meanwhile, the Indian team is reluctant to go to Brisbane for the fourth Test match and is not in the mood to be in quarantine restrictions again. The team has also expressed the desire to play the remaining two Test matches by staying in one city.

Where does this leave the final test of the series? 4 (via @cricbuzz) | #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/kZv1tNDNUd – 7Cricket (@ 7Cricket) January 3, 2021

According to reports from Cricbuzz, Queensland has closed its border due to growing cases of corona in Sydney and no one is being allowed to come from New South Wales. The Indian team will reach Queensland with the help of Chartered Flight. A source from Team India spoke to Cricbuzz saying, ‘If you see, we were quarantined in Dubai for 14 days before reaching Sydney and then spent 14 days in quarantine. That means we stayed in a very tight bubble for about a month, before coming out. What we do not want is the end of the quarantine tour again. ‘

The source said while talking that he is not willing to go to Brisbane, if he has to stay back inside the hotel. He said, ‘We are not at all inclined to go to Brisbane, if that means going back to the hotel and getting stuck, where only we are allowed to go to the ground. Instead, we would have no objection to playing both Test matches remaining in the same city and returning home after completing the series. The four-match Test series is still 1–1. Australia defeated Australia by 8 wickets in the second Test played in Melbourne.