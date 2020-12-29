IND Vs AUS Boxing Day Test: Team India has reached very close to victory till lunch session on the fourth day of the second Test match released at Melbourne Cricket Ground. Indian bowlers bowled brilliantly in the Boxing Day Test and bowled the hosts Australia’s second innings for 200 runs. India has got a target of 70 runs to win. From Australia, no batsman could score a half-century in this match.

The hosts had scored 133 runs for the loss of six wickets at stumps on the third day. India took a lead of 131 runs on the basis of the first innings. In such a situation, the hosts had got a two-run lead till the stumps.

Cameron Green 17 and Pat Cummins returned unbeaten on 15 by stumps on the third day. Green was out on a personal total of 45 after playing a brilliant innings while Cummins scored 22 runs. These two shared a 57-run partnership for the seventh wicket.

Mitchell Starc returned unbeaten on 14 while Nathan Lyon scored three runs. Jose Hazlewood was bowled by Ravichandran Ashwin on a personal total of 10. The Australian innings ended at 200 with the wicket of Hazelwood.

For India, Siraj achieved three successes while Jaspreet Bumrah, Ravichandran Ashwin and Jadeja took two wickets each. Umesh Yadav, now injured, got a breakthrough.

Australia’s batsmen disappointed

This match is dominated by both the bowlers and the batsmen of Team India. Australia won the toss in the match and scored just 195 runs batting first. But thanks to Rahane’s brilliant innings of 112 runs, Team India achieved a significant lead of 131 runs in the first innings against Australia. In this match for Australia, Labushen scored the highest score of 48 runs and none of his batsmen could score a half-century.

India are 0–1 behind in the four-match series. He was defeated by 8 wickets in the day-night Test played in Adelaide.

