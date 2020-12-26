IND Vs AUS 2nd Test, Day 1 Highlights: India has shown a wonderful game on the first day of the Boxing Day Test match being played at Melbourne Cricket Ground. Australia had decided to bat after winning the toss but their batsmen could not stand much in front of the Indian bowlers. By the end of the game on the first day Saturday, Team India did with 36 runs at the loss of one wicket. India piled up Australia for 195 runs in the first innings on the very first day. India is still 159 runs behind Australia.

India lost their first wicket in the form of Manik Aggarwal (0). He was dismissed by Mitchell Starc. Debutant Shubman Gill is unbeaten on 28 and Cheteshwar Pujara scoring seven runs. Shubman Gill has batted brilliantly on the first day and has hit five fours in his innings.

Earlier, Jaspreet Bumrah, Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammad Siraj and Ravindra Jadeja did not allow Australia to score big. Bumrah took four, Ashwin took three, Siraj took two and Jadeja took one wicket.

Smith’s poor form continues

The most 48 runs were scored by Australia for Australia. Labushan faced 132 balls and hit four fours to score so many runs. Apart from him, Travis Head scored 38 runs off 92 balls. Matthew Wade scored 30 runs.

Australia was most disappointed by its most experienced batsman Steve Smith. Steve Smith once again became a victim of Ashwin and he could not even open his account. Smith has been out on zero for the first time in Test cricket since 2016.

Australian opener Joe Burns’s poor form also continued and he also returned to the pavilion after scoring zero. Lien played an important role in taking Australia closer to 200 runs by playing an innings of 20 runs.

