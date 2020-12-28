IND Vs AUS 2nd Test Day 3 Highlights: At the end of the third day of the second Test match being played at the Melbourne Cricket Ground against Australia, Team India reached very close to victory. Australia ended the third day of the second Test with 133 runs at the loss of six wickets in the second innings. With this, Australia has taken a two-run lead over the visiting team by taking away the 131-run lead taken by India.

India were all out for 195 runs in the first innings and then took 326 runs in their first innings to take a lead of 131 runs. Cameron Green is playing 17 and Pat Cummins is 15 by the end of the third day’s play. Both of them have shared 34 runs.

Matthew Wade is the highest scorer for Australia in this innings with 40 runs so far. He is followed by Marnus Labushan who scored 28 runs. Ravindra Jadeja took two wickets for India. Ashwin, Siraj, Bumrah and Umesh Yadav have managed to take one wicket each.

The Australian team had a very poor start in the second innings. Burns returned to the pavilion after scoring four runs. Labushen tried to handle the Australian innings by playing an innings of 28 runs. But Ashwin took his important wicket.

Smith failed again

Steve Smith’s poor form also continued. Smith was bowled by Bumrah for 8 runs. Teams have not been able to cross the double-digit mark even once in four innings of this series. Head 15 and Penn returned for one run.

India started the day with 277 runs at the loss of five wickets. Captain Ajinkya Rahane was run out after scoring 112 runs. Jadeja scored 57 runs. Team India, however, lost their last five wickets in a span of 32 runs.

Australia has maintained a 1-0 lead in the four-match series, winning by 8 wickets in the Adelaide Test. Team India has a great chance to return to the series by defeating Australia.

