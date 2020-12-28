IND Vs AUS Boxing Day Test Match: The Boxing Day Test match being played at Melbourne Cricket Ground is not good news for Team India. Team India’s star fast bowler Umesh Yadav was injured while bowling in the second innings against Australia and he has now been taken for scan. Earlier, another fast bowler of team India Mohammad Shami has been injured and has been out of the Australian tour.
Umesh Yadav had trouble while putting his fourth over in the second innings against Australia. The BCCI has issued an update that the medical team of the board has kept an eye on Umesh’s injury and he has been sent for scan.
Umesh Yadav went out of the ground only after putting the third ball of the fourth over of his first spell. Seeing the severity of Umesh Yadav’s injury, it is clear that he will not be seen bowling on the third day. Whether or not Umesh Yadav will bowl ahead in this match, nothing can be said at this time.
Let us know that Umesh Yadav’s injury can prove to be a big blow for Team India. Umesh Yadav is the most experienced fast bowler of Team India on this tour. Ishant Sharma could not go on tour to Australia due to injury, while Mohammed Shami has also been out of this tour.
Talking of Boxing Day Test, Team India has managed to get a 131-run lead over Australia in the first innings. The Indian cricket team is 0–1 behind in the four-Test series.
