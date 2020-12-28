IND Vs AUS Boxing Day Test Match: The Boxing Day Test match being played at Melbourne Cricket Ground is not good news for Team India. Team India’s star fast bowler Umesh Yadav was injured while bowling in the second innings against Australia and he has now been taken for scan. Earlier, another fast bowler of team India Mohammad Shami has been injured and has been out of the Australian tour.

Umesh Yadav had trouble while putting his fourth over in the second innings against Australia. The BCCI has issued an update that the medical team of the board has kept an eye on Umesh’s injury and he has been sent for scan.