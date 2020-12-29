IND Vs AUS 2nd Test Match: The Indian cricket team has created history in the second Test match played at Melbourne Cricket Ground. Team India defeated table-bearers Australia by 8 wickets and made it 1-1 in the four-match series. After Australia’s second innings total of 200 runs on the fourth day of the match, India had a target of 70 runs to win, which they achieved in 15.5 overs after losing 2 wickets. Captain Ajinkya Rahane, who scored 112 runs, was given the title of man of the match.

Chasing a target of 70 runs, Team India lost the wickets of Mayank Agarwal and Pujara on the score of 19. Shubman Gill, playing his first Test for India, scored an unbeaten 35 runs. Captain Ajinkya Rahane returned unbeaten on 27 runs. Gill faced seven balls with seven fours while Rahane hit three fours over 40 balls.

Siraj-Gil made his debut

Australia took the lead in the series after beating India by 8 wickets in Adelaide, but now India have equalized by winning by the same margin. The special thing is that Team India landed without their regular captain Virat Kohli in this match and on their behalf Gill and Siraj made their Test debut.

Earlier, the Indian bowlers bowled out Australia’s second innings for 200 runs on the basis of their superb performance. Be 67 by facing 37.1 overs on the fourth day by the host team. The hosts had scored 133 runs for the loss of six wickets at stumps on the third day.

India took a lead of 131 runs on the basis of the first innings. In such a situation, the hosts had got a two-run lead till the stumps. Cameron Green 17 and Pat Cummins returned unbeaten on 15 by stumps on the third day.

Rahane is the X factor

Green was out on a personal total of 45 after playing a brilliant innings while Cummins scored 22 runs. These two shared a 57-run partnership for the seventh wicket. Mitchell Starc returned unbeaten on 14 while Nathan Lyon scored three runs. Jose Hazlewood was bowled by Ravichandran Ashwin on a personal total of 10. With this, lunch was announced.

For India, Siraj achieved three successes while Jaspreet Bumrah, Ravichandran Ashwin and Jadeja took two wickets each. Umesh Yadav, now injured, got a breakthrough.

Australia won the toss in this match and scored 195 runs in the first innings, batting first. Against Australia, Team India scored 326 runs in the first innings and achieved a very decisive lead of 131 runs. Apart from Rahane’s 112 runs in the first innings from Team India, Jadeja scored 57 runs.

