IND Vs AUS, Boxing Day Test, Team India Inning Highlights: In the second Test of the Border-Gavaskar series being played at Melbourne Cricket Ground, Team India has managed to get a 131-run lead in the first innings over Australia. Team India managed to score 326 runs in their first innings thanks to Rahane’s 112 runs. From Australia, Stark and Cummins got three wickets each.

On the third day, Team India increased their score by 277 runs at the loss of 5 wickets. Rahane, however, was able to add 8 runs to his score yesterday and had to return to the pavilion after a runout. Rahane was runout for the first time in 112 innings of his Test career.

Ravindra Jadeja, however, held one end and completed the 15th half-century of his Test career, bringing Team India’s score to over 300. On the score of 57, Jadeja Stark’s short pitch fell victim to bowling.

R Ashwin tried to stay on the pitch for a while and he scored 14 runs. Umesh Yadav became the victim of Hazlewood for 9 runs, while Ashwin was dismissed by Lien in the very next over. Bumrah became a victim of Lien without opening an account.

For Australia, Lien took three wickets for 72 runs while Stark managed to take three wickets for 78 runs. Cummins got 2 wickets and one Hazlewood was able to take only one wicket.

Australia won the toss in the Boxing Day Test and decided to bat first. Australia were able to score 195 runs in their first innings and now they have lost by 131 runs on the basis of first innings.

The Border-Gavaskar Trophy of four Test matches is being played between India and Australia. Australia have won the Adelaide Test and have a 1-0 lead in the series.

