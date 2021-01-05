Ind vs Aus: The third match of the four-match Test series between India and Australia is going to start in Sydney from 7 January. Before this match, cricket fans are eager to know whether Indian fast bowler T Natarajan will get a chance to make his debut in the third Test. In such a situation, Natarajan, who was included in the second Test in place of Umesh Yadav, who was injured and left out of the series, is looking very excited before the third Test. The left-arm pacer has shared a picture on Twitter, which is becoming fiercely viral on social media. In this photo, he is seen wearing a white jersey.

While sharing the photo, Natarajan wrote in the caption, “Proud to wear a white jersey for India, I am ready for the next challenge”. Different reactions are being seen on the photo shared by him.

A proud moment to wear the white jersey ???????? Ready for the next set of challenges ????????#TeamIndia @BCCI pic.twitter.com/TInWJ9rYpU – Natarajan (@ Natarajan_91) January 5, 2021

After his impressive performance in IPL 2020, the selectors selected him in the team for the Australian tour. Where he debuted in ODIs and T20s and won the hearts of all with his bowling. However, suspense remains on whether T Natarajan will be part of Team India in the third Test.

Natarajan played a key role in India’s 2–1 ODI series victory. Especially performed well with the ball in the death overs. T Natarajan took six wickets in three T20 matches. He constantly harassed the batsmen in the death overs with his yorkers.

Umesh Yadav got hurt while bowling in the second innings of the second Test at Melbourne Cricket Ground. Now it has to be seen which bowler will get a chance in the third Test, Navdeep Saini, Shardul Thakur or T Natarajan.