The Indian team dominated the first day of the second match of the Border-Gavaskar Test Series being played between India and Australia. Despite losing the toss, Team India dominated Australia on the first day. Many former cricketers were impressed with Ajinkya Rahane’s captaincy. Former Indian captain Sunil Gavaskar is impressed by Ajinkya Rahane’s fielding of the players at the ground but he said he would stay away from praising his captaincy as it would be too soon and he did not want him to be the teammate of Mumbai Accused of supporting. Rahane, captaining the side in the absence of regular captain Virat Kohli, used his bowling attack well and India bowled Australia for just 195 runs in 72.3 overs on the opening day of the second Test.

Asked for comment on Rahane’s captaincy, Gavaskar said, “One should not come to a conclusion so soon.” If I say that his captaincy is great, then I will be accused of supporting the Mumbai player and similar things will happen. He told Sony Sports Network, “So I don’t want to get into it because it’s just the beginning.” This great batsman was heavily impressed by Rahane’s fielding admiration as three Australian batsmen caught by fielders Marnus Labuschen, Steve Smith and Travis Head.

Gavaskar said, ‘What I have seen that he captained in the last two Tests and in ODIs, there is a good understanding of where the fielders should be kept. He said, ‘But with that being said, bowling is also important for bowlers according to fielding. If bowlers bowling according to fielding as it happened today, the captain looks very good.