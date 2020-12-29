Melbourne Australian veteran batsman Steve Smith on Tuesday admitted that he gave Indian off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin a chance to put pressure on him and that he had not allowed any spinner in his career to do so earlier. Smith has not yet played any notable innings in the current Test series against India. India won the second Test by eight wickets and made it 1-1 in the series.

Let Ashwin dominate: Smith

Smith told Sen. Radio, “I have not played Ashwin as well as I should have played.” I should have pressured him. “He said” I let him dominate himself. I did not allow any spinner to do this in my career.

Want to play long innings: smith

He said that he wants to play long innings which is not happening this year. He said, “This is a double-edged sword but I think I have to play my natural game with confidence. I want to play at the crease which is most important. This year, I have played the longest innings of 64 balls in an ODI match.

Madar will be back soon

Smith said, “How many you bat on the nets, but the situation in the field is different. I am trying to get rhythm on the field. It is not that easy, especially in front of the best opposition bowlers in any Test.

