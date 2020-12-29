IND Vs AUS Boxing Day Test: In the first two Tests of the Border-Gavaskar series being played against India, world number one batsman Steve Smith has given a very disappointing performance. Smith has been able to score only 10 runs in four innings played in this series and he has been a victim of R Ashwin twice. Smith has broken the silence after the Boxing Day Test loss on his disappointing performance. Smith admitted that he gave Ashwin an opportunity to build pressure and in his career, he had not allowed any spinner to do so earlier.

Due to the extremely disappointing performance of the Australian batsmen in the second Test against Team India, the series of four tests has become 1-1. Smith said, “I have not played Ashwin as well as I should have played.” I should have pressurized him. ”

Smith did not allow any bowler to dominate himself in this way in his Test career. He said, “I let him dominate. I had not allowed any spinner to do this in my career.

Smith said that he wants to play long innings which is not happening this year. The star batsman said, “It is a double-edged sword but I think I have to play my natural game with confidence. I want to play at the crease which is most important. This year, I have played the longest innings of 64 balls in an ODI match.

Smith further said, “No matter how much you bat on the nets, the matter of field conditions is different. I am trying to get rhythm on the field. It is not that easy, especially in front of the best opposition bowlers in any Test.

