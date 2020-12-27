IND Vs AUS: Boxing Day Test match is being played between Team India and Australia at Melbourne Cricket Ground. From India, Shubman Gill has a chance to debut in this test. Former fast bowler Ajit Agarkar has become a batsman of Shubman Gill’s batting. Agarkar has said that young batsman Shubman Gill should have got a chance to make his Test debut almost two years ago.

Gill played a brilliant innings of 45 off 65 balls, demonstrating good technique. Gill, however, missed his half-century and lost his wicket to Cummins. Agarkar said, “Shubman Gill should have got a chance earlier. They are just ready. You can clearly see that there is potential in them. “

Gill has hit eight fours in his innings so far and formed a good partnership with Cheteshwar Pujara. Agarkar said, “It cannot be easy in such a short time, but with every ball that he has played, his confidence has increased. Yes, he has got a chance, he has got a bit of luck too, which You need it many times. Hopefully, he can move forward. “

Team India in a strong position

Let us know that on the first day of the second Test, the bowlers of Team India bowled the Australian innings on 195 runs. By the time lunch was played on the second day, Team India scored 90 runs at the loss of three wickets.

India are 0–1 behind in the four-match series. Australia defeated India by 8 wickets in the day-night test played in Adelaide. This was recorded in the pages of Test history as the Indian team was reduced to 36 runs in the second innings, which is the lowest total of their innings in Test history.

IND Vs AUS: Australia’s name for second day’s lunch session, Indian batsmen appear helpless in front of Cummins