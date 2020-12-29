IND Vs AUS: In the second Test match of the four Test series being played in Australia, the Indian team has won by 8 wickets. Australia scored just 200 runs in the second innings of the Boxing Day Test played at Melbourne Cricket Ground. After which the Indian team achieved the target of 70 runs for victory by losing 2 wickets.

Shubman Gill thanked the fans

The batsman Shubman Gill, who is making his debut in Test cricket on behalf of the Indian team, says that after the defeat in the first Test match, the Indian team has done better by crossing all the odds and making a strong comeback. Along with this, he has thanked the fans after the victory of the team. He tweeted through social media and wrote, ‘The team did better in the MCG, overcoming all odds. With this, thanks to all the fans for supporting the Indian team.

Overcoming all the odds. Strong showing by the team at MCG. Thank you to all the fans for your support ???????? pic.twitter.com/XNxbH1pj0h – Shubman Gill (@RealShubmanGill) December 29, 2020

Most runs scored in the second innings

Shubman Gill, playing his first innings, scored 45 runs with the help of 8 fours in 65 balls at a strike rate of 69.23, and in the second innings of the match, Gill scored 35 not out from 36 balls at an average of 97.22.

Let us know that India took a lead of 131 runs on the basis of the first innings. In such a situation, the hosts had got a two-run lead till the stumps. Cameron Green 17 and Pat Cummins returned unbeaten on 15 by stumps on the third day. Green was out on a personal total of 45 after playing a brilliant innings while Cummins scored 22 runs. These two shared a 57-run partnership for the seventh wicket.

Mitchell Starc returned unbeaten on 14 while Nathan Lyon scored three runs. Jose Hazlewood was bowled by Ravichandran Ashwin on a personal total of 10. With this, lunch was announced. For India, Siraj achieved three successes while Jaspreet Bumrah, Ravichandran Ashwin and Jadeja took two wickets each. Umesh Yadav, now injured, got a breakthrough.

