Team India avenged a crushing defeat in the first Test on Tuesday, beating Australia by eight wickets in Melbourne and equaled the series 1–1. After losing the first match in three days, many of the legendary cricketers were talking about losing 0-4 to Team India, but the team won a memorable game by showing great game under the captaincy of new captain Ajinkya Rahane. After the match, legendary cricketers like Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag, VVS Laxman and Wasim Jaffer congratulated Team India on a special victory. Among the congratulators is the name of former Pakistan fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar.

Shoaib Akhtar praised Team India on YouTube channel, saying, “Team India made a tremendous comeback after being dismissed for 36 runs in Adelaide.” He also performed brilliantly against Australia, even without Virat Kohli, Mohammed Shami and Rohit Sharma. ”Meanwhile, Akhtar said that Team India has hit Australia in the same way that they hit in sacks. Akhtar considered this victory special because the team had suffered an embarrassing defeat in their last match. Akhtar also praised Mohammad Siraj, playing his debut match.

INDvAUS: Who will be discharged from Rohit Sharma’s return to the playing XI, this name is at the forefront

Ponting raging on batsmen’s flop show, fear of getting out said

In this match, Australia won the toss and decided to bat first, but in front of the great performance of the Indian bowlers, they could only score 195 runs. In response, India scored 326 runs in the first innings. For India, captain Ajinkya Rahane scored the 12th century of his career while playing the captaincy innings. Australia’s second innings in the first innings was reduced to 200 runs, giving India a target of just 70 runs and the team achieved it by losing two wickets. Ajinkya Rahane was also adjudged Man of the Match for scoring a century in the first innings and 27 runs in the second innings. The third match of the series between the two teams will be played in Sydney from January 7.

‘3-1 series will win’, know which team Michael Vaughan predicted for