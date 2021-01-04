Despite ongoing investigations into breaking the Kovid-19 protocol, all five players, including Rohit Sharma, can play in the third Test match to be held in Sydney. Rohit Sharma, Navdeep Saini, Prithvi Shaw, Shubman Gill and Rishabh Pant were accused of breaking the Kovid-19 protocol when the five players went to a restaurant in Melbourne for dinner. During this time, a fan had posted a video on social media and claimed that Pant hugged him. After this, Cricket Australia asked these five players to remain in isolation till the investigation is complete. The third Test match of the four-match series between India and Australia will be played in Sydney from 7 January.

According to reports from the Sydney Morning Herald, these five players, including Rohit Sharma, may be allowed to play in the third Test in Sydney, despite ongoing investigations into breaking the Kovid-19 protocol. These five players were also allowed to practice with the Indian team, while these players will also go on a charted flight with the team to depart Sydney from Melbourne. A BCCI official had said while interacting with PTI on the condition of anonymity, “If you read the statement of Cricket Australia (CA) carefully, they never said that it is a violation.” They said they wanted to determine if it was a violation. ‘ He said, ‘Therefore there is no restriction on these five players going to Sydney with the team. The entire team is flying tomorrow afternoon.

The four-match Test series is still 1–1, so the third Test in Sydney can prove to be quite decisive in terms of this series. Australia had defeated Australia by 8 wickets in the Boxing-Day Test played in Melbourne. In the absence of regular captain Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane had a great batting and captaincy. At the same time, Australian bowlers were forced to kneel by Jasprit Bumrah, Ravichandran Ashwin and his Test debut Mohammed Siraj.