Melbourne: The second Test match is going on between the Indian cricket team and Australia at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG). On the second day of the second Test, on Sunday, Rishabh Pant has made a new record. Rishabh Pant has become the fourth batsman in the world to have scored 25 or more runs in eight consecutive innings on Australian soil. In eight innings, Pant’s score is 25, 28, 36, 30, 39, 33, 159 *, 29.

So far, no player has scored more than 25 runs in more than eight successful innings on the tour of Australia. Wally Hammond, Rusi Surti and Viv Richards had earlier scored more than 25 runs in eight consecutive successful innings.

Rishabh Pant scored for 29 runs

Bowling first after losing the toss, India bowled the hosts ‘first innings for 195 runs on the very first day on the basis of their bowlers’ brilliant performance. In response, the Indian team is now batting. Team India’s fifth wicket fell as Rishabh Pant. On a personal score of 29, Pant was caught by Mitchell Starc at the hands of Tim Paine. Pant faced 40 balls and hit 3 chokes.

Team India lost five wickets at a score of 173. Team India is 22 runs behind Australia on the basis of first innings. Jadeja has come to bat after Pant’s dismissal. In recent times, Jadeja has shown great form with the bat.

Let me tell you, India are 0-1 behind in the four-match series. Australia defeated India by 8 wickets in the day-night test played in Adelaide. This was recorded in the pages of Test history as the Indian team was reduced to 36 runs in the second innings, which is the lowest total of their innings in Test history.

