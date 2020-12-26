Indian bowlers dominated the first day of the second Test match being played between India and Australia in Melbourne. Australian captain Tim Paine decided to bat first after winning the toss in the Boxing Day Test match, but the Australian batsmen appeared to struggle in front of the Indian bowlers and the entire Kangaroo team collapsed for 195 runs. Jasprit Bumrah took the most wickets from India. He got four wickets while off-spinner R Ashwin also took three wickets. There was also an opportunity during the Australian innings when wicketkeeper Anshbh Pant was seen advising Ashwin from the back of the wicket like former captain MS Dhoni and his advice worked. During this, Wade was caught by Jadeja off Ashwin.

In the second Test match played in Melbourne between India and Australia, Rishabh Pant, who replaced Riddhiman Saha, was seen advising the bowlers from behind the wicket. Australian batsman Matthew Wade hit a four off a fine sweep at fine leg off Ashwin, after which Rishabh Pant advised Ashwin saying ‘keep it inside, it will beat’. On the next ball, Matthew Wade got out of the crease and wanted to play a big shot but he did not succeed and was able to catch an easy catch. Former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni also used to give similar advice to bowlers from behind the wicket.

Translation: Keep it inside (stumps), he will try to hit!

And the next ball Wade hits in the air!

Rishabh Pant could not make it to Team India in the first Test match against Australia. But after the poor performance of Wriddhiman Saha in the first Test match, the team management has given him a chance in the Boxing Day Test match. India made four changes in the Boxing Day Test match. Mohammad Siraj and Shubman Gill are making their Test debut, while Rishabh Pant and Ravindra Jadeja are back in the squad.