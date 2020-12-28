India vs Australia: Former Australia batsman Ricky Ponting said there was no flaw in the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) pitch, but Australian batsmen batted very poorly against Indian bowlers in the second Test on Monday. By the end of the third day’s play, India has dominated Australia by taking six wickets for 133 runs. Australia have four wickets left and they have a lead of just two runs in the second innings.

Ponting criticized the Australian batsmen, saying, “You can’t blame the pitch. The pitch is perfect today. The ball was spinning a bit, but you expect it in advance. Helping the fast bowlers on the first day of the Test match “But it is just a bad, yet very bad batting sample.”

This former captain told ‘Channel Seven’ that his team’s batsmen did not play cautiously against Indian bowlers. He said, “This is one of the reasons why I think he was out playing bad shots. He failed to walk the score board regularly and this led to pressure. When pressure builds up, a bad shot takes place.”

The former captain went on to say, “I talked about it in the first innings and especially the way Ravichandran Ashwin played. He was playing defensively against him. He bowled well but sometimes with the best bowlers Against you, you have to take more risk as a batsman. It is a fact that they will not bowl poorly. “

On this occasion, Ponting praised the Indian bowling attack and said that if there are low-skill bowlers, then you know that there will be one or two chances to score runs. But Jaspreet Bumrah, R Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja and even Mohammad Siraj did not make any mistake. He forced the Australian batsmen to make a mistake.

