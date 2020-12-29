India vs Australia: Former Australia cricket team captain Ricky Ponting strongly criticized the batsmen of his country for failing to face the Indian bowlers in the current series and said that they have to overcome the fear of getting out to avoid failure. India made a spectacular comeback after an embarrassing defeat in Adelaide by winning by eight wickets in the second Test. India were bowled out for 36 in their second innings of the first Test.

“Australia scored 195 (Adelaide) there and 191 and 200 runs here,” Ponting told Cricket.com.au. This is not the batting of a Test cricket match and my worry is that it took them a long time to make this run. This is my main issue. ”

He further said, “They have to show a little emotion. They cannot be afraid of being out. He should boldly hit the crease and score runs and he will have to make these runs faster than the rate of 2.5 runs per over.

The veteran batsman further said, “He scored at the rate of 2.5 runs per over in Adelaide and here (Melbourne). He did the same in the last series against India and then he was defeated. I think he needs to look into his way of playing. ”

This is how Australia lost in the second Test

In the second Test played at Melbourne Cricket Ground, Australia scored just 195 runs in their first innings. After this, the Indian team scored a huge lead of 131 runs in their first innings by scoring 326 runs. After this, the Australian batsmen who flopped in the first innings could not do anything amazing in the second innings and the whole team could only score 200 runs. In this way, India got a target of only 70 runs in the second innings, which they easily achieved by losing two wickets. The third Test will now be played between the two teams in Canberra from January 4.

Also read-

These cricketers can make a debut for the Indian team in 2021, this player will be on everyone’s eye

IND vs AUS: Will Rohit Sharma get a place in the playing eleven in the third Test? Coach Ravi Shastri gave this answer