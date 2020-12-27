Melbourne: Former Australia captain Ricky Ponting said that on the second day of the Boxing Day Test after suffering a severe defeat in Adelaide on Sunday, captain Ajinkya Rahane has done a fantastic job in terms of ‘re-handling’ the Indian team by playing a century innings.

After Australia’s first innings was reduced to 195 runs on the first day of the match, on the basis of a brilliant strategy, the Indian team scored 277 for five after finishing the game on the second day on Rahane’s unbeaten innings of 104 runs. Has gained the edge.

Ponting told Cricket.com AU, “After the disappointment of Adelaide (first Test), he has done a great job in regaining the team. He led the team brilliantly while fielding yesterday and then you can see That he is playing (batting) like a responsible captain. “

The former Australian captain added, “He wants to play a captaincy innings. He wants to give his best by scoring a century in the absence of regular captain Virat Kohli, so that his country can return to the series.”

Rahane hit 12 attractive fours during his innings. But Ponting praised his defensive game. The former Australian veteran said that he (Cheteshwar) played an innings like Pujara. He did not want to take any risk. He put less boundaries and relied on his defensive game to reduce the morale of Australian bowlers.

Rahane impressed everyone with his captaincy skills. But Ponting believes that after returning from Paternity Leave, Kohli will again take over the reins of the team. He said, “Kohli will captain the team for as long as he wants, but if he decides to leave it to become a better player (to focus on batting) then it will be quite scary for world cricket (bowlers).”

Ponting went on to say, “I am not questioning Kohli’s captaincy skills but I am trying to say that there should be something special in you to handle the team in the way that Rahane has done so far.”

