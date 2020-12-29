Boxing day test: The Indian team won the Boxing Day Test played in Melbourne Cricket Gound between Australia and India by eight wickets on the fourth day itself. With this, India made the four-match series 1-1. In the second innings, Australia gave India a target of 70 runs, which was easily achieved by Team India losing just two wickets. Know the records made during the match.

Ajinkya Rahane becomes second Indian captain to win first three consecutive Tests

With this victory, Ajinkya Rahane won his third consecutive victory as captain. With this, he became the second Indian captain to win the first three consecutive Tests. MS Dhoni did this feat for India earlier.

‘Shaktaveer’ Rahane did these records in his name

Rahane has become the first Indian batsman to score two centuries in the Boxing Day Test against Australia.

With this, Rahane became the second captain of India to score a century in Melbourne. Earlier, Veenu Mankad had scored a century in Melbourne as captain for India.

Apart from this, Rahane also became the 12th captain of India in the matter of scoring a century against Australia on different grounds.

Rahane was run out after scoring 112 runs in the first innings of this Test. This is the first time in Test cricket that Rahane has been run out.

Jadeja made this record by hitting half-century

Ravindra Jadeja scored 57 runs in the first innings. He became the second batsman from India to score a half-century in the Boxing Day Test, playing at number seven. Before this, Kapil Dev has done this feat. Kapil Dev scored an innings of 55 runs in 1985.

India won Boxing-Day Test for the second time in a row

India has won the Boxing Day Test against Australia for the second time. Earlier, the Indian team had defeated Australia in the Boxing Day Test on the previous tour. So far India has lost five times and there have been two draws.

Ravichandran Ashwin made this big record in his name

Ravichandran Ashwin took three wickets in the first innings and two wickets in the second innings. Ashwin, who has taken 375 wickets in Test cricket, has become the bowler to dismiss the most left-handed batsmen. Ashwin has dismissed 192 left-handed batsmen. Earlier, Muttiah Muralidhan, who took 800 Test wickets, dismissed 191 left-handed batsmen.

