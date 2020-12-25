Ravindra Jadeja is expected to return to the playing eleven in the Boxing-Day Test match between India and Australia starting December 26. Jadeja has passed his fitness test and is eager to make a mark with his performance. In this match in Melbourne, Team India will go without their regular captain Virat Kohli, Kohli has returned to India due to Paternity Leave. Ajinkya Rahane will be seen leading the team in the absence of Virat. Australia are 1-0 ahead in the four-match Test series.

Ravindra Jadeja was injured while playing a brilliant innings in the first T20 match, after which he was recovering from his hemstring injury. Jadeja’s performance was excellent in the ODI series as well, so his arrival will strengthen the team’s batting. According to the news of Cricbuzz, Jadeja has passed his fitness test and he can play at number 7 in the team. Many changes are expected in the Indian team after the embarrassing defeat of the Adelaide Test match.

Rishabh Pant is expected to join the team in place of Wriddhiman Saha, while Shubman Gill may also make his debut in this Test match in Melbourne. In place of the injured Mohammed Shami, either of Navdeep Saini or Mohammad Siraj is set to get a chance. In the absence of Virat Kohli, KL Rahul can be replaced in the playing eleven. Prithvi Shaw, Wriddhiman Saha, Hanuma Vihari may have to sit out of the team.