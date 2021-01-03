The third and fourth matches of the four-match Test series between Team India and hosts Australia are to be played in Sydney and Brisbane respectively. India does not want to play the fourth match of the Test series in Brisbane. It is demanding that the next two matches of the Test series be held in Sydney, so that it does not have to go through the strict Kovid-19 protocol once again. After this statement from India, the Queensland Government was unhappy with this decision and they have clearly told Team India that if you do not play according to the rules, do not vote. On this statement, former Indian cricketer Wasim Jaffer has enjoyed him.

Wasim Jaffer shared a funny post on Twitter in response to this statement by state health minister Ros Bates. In his post, England fast bowler Joffra Archer is seen smiling. It also has a bag near Archer. Wasim Jaffer wants to tell through this post that Team India is ready to come back to India in the same condition if they are given in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy bag.

Aus minister: “Play by our rules or don’t come”.

Indian team with Border-Gavaskar trophy in the bag 😉:#AUSvIND https://t.co/MRokmjL2Vy pic.twitter.com/yPhtg6Rp43 – Wasim Jaffer (@ WasimJaffer14) January 3, 2021

Please tell that Joffra Archer was the first international player who violated the Kovid-19 protocol after the start of international cricket in the Corona era. It is a matter of a Test series between England and West Indies played this year. He was then dropped by England and he was quarantined for some time. Archer got a place in the national team after this, when his Corona report twice came negative. Archer appeared in IPL 2020 this year, where his performance from Rajasthan Royals was very good.