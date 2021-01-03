The fourth Test match of the series between India and Australia is to be played in Brisbane, but given the restrictions of the Kovid-19 protocol and the quarantine, Team India does not want to go to Brisbane. The team has made it clear that it is not ready to be in the bio bubble again at any cost. Apart from this, the Indian team suggested that it is ready to play both the remaining Test matches of the series in one city. Meanwhile, the Queensland government has been unhappy with India’s decision and has told Team India clearly that if the rules are not to play, do not vote.

Today I was asked about reports the Indian Cricket Team wants quarantine restrictions eased just for them, ahead of the upcoming Gabba Test. My response 👇 #Cricket #IndiavsAustralia @ICC @CricketAus pic.twitter.com/MV7W0rIntM – Ros Bates MP (@Ros_Bates_MP) January 3, 2021

The Queensland government issued a statement saying that if Team India does not want to play as per the rules, they do not need to come here. Talking to an Australian channel, the state’s health minister Ros Bates said, “If Indians do not want to play as per rules, then don’t come.” After this, Queensland Sports Minister Tim Mendor also agreed to Bates saying, “If the Indian cricket team does not want to follow the Quarantine rules and guidelines, they should not come here.” The same rules will apply to all. Simple.’

Earlier, a source from Team India said while talking to ‘Cricbuzz’, ‘If you see, we were quarantined in Dubai for 14 days before reaching Sydney and then stayed in Quarantine for 14 days. That means we stayed in a very tight bubble for about a month, before coming out. What we do not want is the end of the quarantine tour again. ‘ The Indian team is presently in Melbourne and both teams will leave for Sydney on Monday for the third Test.