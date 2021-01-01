Melbourne: T. Natarajan has been included in the Indian team for the last two Test matches played with Australia after the injury of fast bowler Umesh Yadav. The BCCI gave this information on Friday. The BCCI has also told that Shardul Thakur has been added to the team in place of Mohammed Shami, who was injured in the first Test match played in Adelaide.

Umesh suffered a calf injury while bowling in Australia’s second innings in the second Test match played at Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG). He went out of the ground limping.

The BCCI said in a statement on Friday, “Umesh Yadav was hurt in the left calf on the third day of the second Test. He was subsequently scanned. For the remaining two matches, the fast bowlers will not be able to fully recover and That’s why he is out of the series. “

“All India Senior Selection Committee has included T. Natarajan in the squad in place of Yadav. Shardul Thakur was also included in the squad in place of Mohammed Shami before the Boxing Day Test match. Shami and Yadav injury,” the statement said. To recover from the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru. Thakur and Natarajan went to Australia on a round of net bowling.

Let us tell you that T Natarajan impressed everyone with the great bowling in IPL 2020. After this, he was selected in the team for the tour of Australia. Where he made his ODI and T20 debut and bowled very well. Natarajan can be included in the playing eleven in the third Test. If that happens, he will get his first test cap.

Story of Natarajan’s struggle

Natarajan’s father used to work as a daily wage worker, while his mother used to run a small shop. The financial condition of his family was not very good. Popularly known as Yorker King, Natarajan played cricket with tennis balls only in the early days of his career. In the 2017 IPL auction, Kings XI Punjab bought Natarajan for Rs 3 crore.