Fast bowler Mohammed Siraj, who made his Melbourne Test against Australia on Saturday, said that achieving the Indian Test Cap (Test match cap) was the biggest achievement of his life which he made memorable by putting the batsmen under pressure with the help of dot balls. . Siraj’s father had passed away after arriving in Australia with the Indian team but due to the rules and restrictions applicable to Kovid-19, he decided to stay with the team on the tour. After picking up the Test cap from off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin, he took two wickets for 40 runs on the opening day of the match.

Pujara out cheaply, fans troll fiercely on Twitter

Siraj, who became the 298th player to play Test for India, said on BCCI TV that getting the cap of Test cricket is the biggest achievement of my life. I enjoyed talking with Ajju Bhai (Ajinkya Rahane) and Jassi Bhai (Jaspreet Bumrah). They were encouraging me. He said that he was getting distraught to bowl but the acting captain Rahane decided to bowl with him after lunch.

INDvAUS: Sehwag was convinced of Rahane’s captaincy, such a praise

He said that I was getting anxious to bowl and after lunch when Ajju bhai asked me to bowl, I started to warm up. He then told me that I would bowl only two overs. He said that after lunch the wicket became helpful for the batsmen, in such a situation, my plan was to put pressure by putting a dot ball. Siraj’s first success came in the form of Marnus Labuschen’s wicket. He then bowled cleverly, dismissing Cameron Green lbw. After Australia’s innings was reduced to 195 on the first day, India scored 36 for the loss of one wicket.