Melbourne: Fast bowler Mohammad Siraj, who made his debut in the second Test against Australia on Saturday, said that achieving the Indian ‘Test Cap’ (Test match cap) was the biggest achievement of his life which he used to pressure the batsmen with the help of dot balls Made memorable Siraj’s father died after reaching Australia with the Indian team. But due to rules and restrictions applicable due to Kovid-19, he decided to stay with the team on the tour.

After taking the Test cap from off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin, he took two wickets for 40 runs on the opening day of the match. Siraj, who became the 298th player to play Test for India, said on BCCI television, “Getting the cap of Test cricket is the biggest achievement of my life. I enjoyed talking with Ajju Bhai (Ajinkya Rahane) and Jassi Bhai (Jaspreet Bumrah). They were encouraging me.

He said that he was getting distraught to bowl but the acting captain Rahane decided to bowl with him after lunch. He said, “I was getting anxious to bowl and after lunch Ajinkya Rahane started warming up when I asked me to bowl. He again told me that I will bowl only two overs.

He said, “After lunch the wicket became helpful to the batsmen, in such a situation, my plan was to put pressure by putting a dot ball. Siraj’s first success came in the form of the wicket of Marnus Labuschen. He then bowled cleverly to dismiss Cameron Green. After closing Australia’s innings on 195 runs on the first day, India scored 36 runs for the loss of one wicket.

Fulfilled father’s dream by making test debut

Mohammed Siraj was unable to perform the last rites of his late father as he was in Australia with the national team and on Saturday his family said the fast bowler made him proud by making his Test debut for India. The Indian team reached Australia in November, and a week later on November 20, 26-year-old Siraj’s father Mohammad Gaus died in Hyderabad. But he could not return home due to Kovid-19 restrictions.

WATCH: R Sridhar interviews debutant Siraj with a Hyderabadi twist You do not want to miss this fun chat between @coach_rsridhar & #TeamIndia‘s newest test debutant, Siraj from the MCG – by @Moulinparikh ????????https://t.co/2vTdSgKPSi #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/08xSpKDs7Q – BCCI (@BCCI) December 26, 2020

His brother Ismail said that his father’s dream was that Siraj played for the country in Test matches and finally his dream was fulfilled on Saturday in the MCG. Ismail told PTI from Hyderabad, “My (late) father’s dream was that Siraj should represent India in the Test. He always wanted to see him (Siraj) representing the country in blue and white jersey, so today our dream is fulfilled. “Siraj has played one ODI and three T20 internationals for the country.