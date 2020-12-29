IND Vs AUS Boxing Day Test: Team India has created history by defeating Australia by 8 wickets in a Boxing Day Test match. Mohammed Siraj, who made his Melbourne Test debut for Team India, managed to achieve a very special place. Siraj took five wickets against Australia in his first Test. With this, he has become the first Indian debutant to take 5 wickets in 7 years.

Siraj, who made a debut with Shubman Gill in this match, took five wickets in both innings, bowling a total of 36.3 overs. It also includes the wicket of Cameron Green in both innings. Apart from this, Siraj also took the wicket of Marnus Labushain in the first innings. In the second innings, Siraj took the wicket of Trevid head Nathan Lyon in addition to Green.

Before Siraj, Mohammed Shami took five wickets in his debut match for India in November 2013. Shami took nine wickets in his first Test against the West Indies. The funny thing is that Siraj got the chance because of Mohammed Shami’s injury in this match. Earlier, Ravichandran Ashwin made nine wickets against the West Indies in Delhi while making his debut in 2011.

Mohammed Siraj, who made his debut on behalf of Team India on Australian soil, has become the first bowler to take 5 wickets in the last 40 years. Since 1969, no Indian bowler on Australian soil has been able to get five wickets in his debut match.

Explain that because of Siraj’s excellent bowling, Team India did not allow any Australian batsman to score a half-century in this match. Australia gave Team India a target of 70 runs to win in this match, which Indian batsmen managed to achieve easily.

