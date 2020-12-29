India defeated hosts Australia by eight wickets on the fourth day of Tuesday’s Melbourne Test to equal 1-1 in the four-match series. In the match, Australia won the toss and decided to bat first and scored just 195 runs in the first innings. In response, India scored 326 runs in the first innings. For India, captain Ajinkya Rahane scored 112 runs with a brilliant century. After this, Australia’s second innings was reduced to 200 runs and India scored 70 runs for two wickets. Along with India’s victory in this match, the prediction of former England captain Michael Vaughan was also proved wrong, in which he said that the Kangaroo team will win 4-0 against Team India.

Michael Vaughan tweeted, “If England also gets pitches like Test series released between India and Australia, then they will have a great chance to win the Ashes series. If the next matches of the series are also held in Melbourne, then Team India have good chances of winning the series, but I think Australia will make a tremendous comeback in the Test series and will make the series with a margin of 3-1.

If the pitches are similar for the Ashes as they have been for the Indian series it gives England a great chance .. If Melbourne replaces Sydney for this series it also gives India a chance but I still think the Aussies will bounce back and win 3- 1 .. #AUSvIND – Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) December 29, 2020

Before the start of the Test series, former English captain Michael Vaughan had predicted that if India lost the first match in Adelaide, then they would face a loss of 0-4 in the Test series. At the same time, before the India-Australia tour started, he said that Virat Kohli’s team will lose in all three formats on the tour of Australia. The tour started with the ODI series, which was undoubtedly won by the hosts Australia by a margin of 2–1, but after the ODI series, the T20 series was played, in which Team India avenged the ODI series. Won the series with a 2–1 margin. That is, Von’s prediction for India twice has been proved wrong so far.

