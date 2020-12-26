The Indian team dominated the first day of the second Test match between India and Australia. Despite losing the toss, the Indian bowlers did not give the Australian batsmen a chance to play freely and the entire Australian team collapsed for 195 runs. By the end of the day’s play, the Indian team had scored 36 runs at the loss of one wicket. The performance of the Australian batsmen on the first day of the Boxing Day Test match was not very good. Australian batsmen struggled in front of Indian bowlers. R Ashwin did not allow Steve Smith to stay at the crease much longer. Smith could not even open his account for the first time in Test cricket, with Ashwin dismissing him at zero. Former Australian player Michael Hussey praised R Ashwin and said that they are getting better match by match.

Pant helps Ashwin in Dhoni’s ‘style’, such a blow Wade’s wicket

Speaking to ESPN Cricinfo, Hussey said, “Australian batsmen were trying to play very hard against spin.” Due to which the ball was going towards the players standing close to spin even lightly. He was also getting bounce off the pitch due to dew. Once again Indian bowling was very good. He said, ‘It was not the Smiths we are accustomed to seeing against spin. He looked quite indecisive while facing Ashwin. As if they are getting a catch practice. This is the second time in the series when Ashwin dismissed Smith. In the Adelaide Test match too, he was a victim of Ashwin after scoring just one run.

Steve Smith out for zero for the first time against India in Test cricket

Praising Ashwin, Hussey said, ‘I have noticed that whenever he has come to Australia, he has done well from the previous tour. He is a cricketer who thinks about sports. They have improved their game a lot. Due to which he is leaving a lot of influence in Australia. I like his diversity a lot, he always confuses the batsman.