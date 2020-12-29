Ind vs Aus: Although playing in Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) with a capacity of one lakh spectators, every team and every player is pleasing, but Team India has been very much enjoying this ground. This is why India has won most of its tests on foreign soil in Melbourne.

In the Boxing Day Test under the captaincy of Ajinkya Rahane on Tuesday, India defeated Australia by 8 wickets and equalized 1-1 in the four-match Test series. This is India’s fourth win at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG).

It was India’s 14th Test match so far in Melbourne. India has won four Tests here. At the same time, he has lost eight Test matches while two Test matches are drawn.

The second most preferred overseas venue for the Indian team is the Queens Park Oval ground in Trinidad and Tobago’s capital Port of Spain, where India has won three of the 13 Tests. The third place in this sequence is the Singhalese Sports Club ground of Colombo, where India has won three out of 9 Tests.

This is how India won the Melbourne Test

In the second Test played at Melbourne Cricket Ground, Australia scored just 195 runs in their first innings. After this, the Indian team scored a huge lead of 131 runs in their first innings by scoring 326 runs. After this, the Australian batsmen who flopped in the first innings could not do anything amazing in the second innings and the whole team could only score 200 runs. In this way, India got a target of only 70 runs in the second innings, which they easily achieved by losing two wickets. The third Test will now be played between the two teams in Canberra from January 4.

