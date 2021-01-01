The third match of the four-match Test series being played between India and Australia will be played in Sydney from 7 January. Team India equalized the series 1–1 by winning the Boxing-Day Test match in Melbourne. Australia have made changes to their squad for the third Test and have replaced David Warner in the squad instead of Joe Burns. The batsmen of the Kangaroo team have so far appeared helpless in front of Indian bowlers in both Tests and the team has not been able to cross the 200 mark even once. Meanwhile, Australian batsman Marnus Labuschen has advised the team’s batsmen to take the field against the Indian bowlers in Sydney under a special strategy.

Marnus Labuschen praised the Indian bowlers and advised the Australian batsmen to get out of the challenge. Labushen said, “He was very disciplined about his bowling and plan, both in spin and fast bowling. I think they held the straight line. They fed us a lot of balls, with our strike rate being around 2 per over. We have to be very disciplined. And we have to find ways, so that we can build pressure on them. ‘

Regarding the plan to deal with Indian bowlers, the Australian batsman said, “It is important for us to find different ways of scoring runs. It will not be easy, but we have to keep fighting and if we are successful in this, then we have to take care that we convert it into a big score. LaBuschen praised David Warner, who replaced Joe Burns, saying he has more than 7,000 runs to his name and is a great player.