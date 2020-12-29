IND Vs AUS 2nd Test Match, Day 4, Live Score Updates: Today is the fourth day of the second Test match of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy being played at Melbourne Cricket Ground. By the end of the third day’s play, Team India has reached a very strong position and is standing a few steps away from leveling 1-1 in the series. On the fourth day, Australia will extend their innings further by 133 runs at the loss of 6 wickets and their effort will be to take the 2-run lead at least so far that the bowlers have some scores to defend.

The game on the third day was completely in the name of Team India. After taking a 131-run lead in the first innings over Australia, the bowlers of Team India did not give any opportunity to the Australian batsmen to stay on the field. Wade played an innings of 40 and Labushen played an important role in saving Australia from an innings defeat.

Green on the fourth day and Cummins would extend their innings by 15 runs. For India, Jadeja has got two wickets in this innings, while Bumrah, Umesh, Siraj and Ashwin have taken 1-1 wickets.

Team India scored 326 runs on the third day thanks to Rahane’s 112 and Jadeja’s 57 and managed to get a very important lead of 131 runs in the first innings over Australia. Australia’s first innings was reduced to just 195 runs.

The Australian team won the Adelaide Test by 8 wickets to take a 1-0 lead in the four-Test series.