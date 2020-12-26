IND Vs AUS 2nd Test Live Score Updates: The Boxing Day Test is being played between Australia and India at the Melbourne Cricket Ground from today. Australia captain Tim Paine has decided to bat first by winning the toss in the Boxing Day Test. Team India has landed on the ground without its regular captain Virat Kohli in the second Test and the command of the team is in the hands of Ajinkya Rahane.

Four changes have been made in Team India for the second Test match. All-rounder Ravindra Jadeja is playing in place of Virat Kohli, while Shubman Gill has a chance to debut in place of Prithvi Shaw. Mohammed Shami is out of the entire series due to injury. Mohammad Siraj also got a chance to debut. Apart from this, Team India has brought Pant back to the team in place of Saha.

The Australian team has not made any changes in their team for the second Test. David Warner was not fit for this match and Matthew Wade will take charge of the Australian team with Joe Burns.

The Australian team has already taken a 1-0 lead in the four-Test series. Team India will be under a lot of pressure in the second Test as they were all out for just 36 runs in the second innings of the first Test.

Playing XI

Australia: Joe Burns, Matthew Wade, Marnus Labuschen, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Cameron Green, Tim Paine (captain), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lien, Josh Hazlewood.

India: Ajinkya Rahane (captain), Mayank Agarwal, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Hanuman Vihari, Rishabh Pant, Ravindra Jadeja, R Ashwin, Umesh Yadav, Jaspreet Bumrah, Mohammad Siraj.