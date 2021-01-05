New Delhi Former Indian batsman VVS Laxman believes that the Australian wicket is suited to Rohit Sharma’s batting style and the Indian vice-captain can score a big century in the Sydney Test after facing the new ball well.

Mayank Agarwal is struggling with bad form

Due to injury during the Indian Premier League (IPL), Rohit missed the limited overs series and first two Tests in Australia tour. The Test series is still 1-1. Laxman believes that Rohit should be kept in the team in place of the in-form opener Mayank Agarwal in the Sydney Test starting on Thursday. Aggarwal has so far played 17, 09, 00 and 05 runs in this Test series.

Rohit Sharma will return with a bang

Laxman said in the Star Sports program ‘Cricket Connected’, “The Indian cricket team will be very happy with the return of Rohit Sharma, especially when Virat Kohli is not in the team.” You want more experience in the Indian team because now there is a good chance to lead 2-1 in Sydney and then win the series 3-1. ”

Rohit can score a century: Laxman

He said, ‘Rohit Sharma would like to show his skills as I believe his batting style is compatible with Australian wickets. If he sets foot at the crease, faces the new ball well, then I am sure he will score a big century.

