India beat the Kangaroo team by eight wickets in the second match of the four-match series played in Melbourne and equaled 1-1 in the series. This proved to be a double setback for Australia as the ICC deducted 40 per cent of match fees for slow bowling on the Australian team after the match. Apart from this, four points of the World Test Championship have also been cut.

