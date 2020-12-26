Boxing day test: Indian fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah said after the end of the first day’s game that the wicket was damp in the first session of the first day of the second Test match with Australia ahead of fast bowler Mohammad Siraj (Mohammed Siraj) Off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin was put on aggressive bowling. In the 11th over of the Boxing Day Test, Ashwin was put on the bowling front, while Siraj, playing his debut test, was bowled after lunch.

Senior off-spinner Ashwin bowled Matthew Wade in his second over and then Steve Smith in the third over. Ashwin also dismissed Smith in the first innings of the first Test. The Indian team dominated the host team on Saturday, the first day of the second Test match being played between Australia and India at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG).

The Indian bowlers, once again performing brilliantly, piled Australia on 195 runs in the first innings. By stumps India has scored 36 runs in their first innings. The visiting team lost their first wicket in the form of Mayank Agarwal (0). Shubman Gill, playing debut test, is playing 28 and Cheteshwar Pujara is scoring seven runs. India is still 159 runs behind Australia.

Bumrah said at the press conference after the game ended on the first day, “When we were bowling in the morning, there was a bit of moisture in the wicket. As you have seen earlier Ashwin and Jadeja got some spin. Since We wanted to use moisture, so we decided to bring the spinner early. He was getting some good bounce as well. Ashwin was getting a turn because there was moisture in the wicket. “

Bumrah, who took 21 wickets on the last Australian tour, said that Siraj was keen to bowl in the first session. He said, “He was very excited about bowling in the first session. He was waiting for his turn. He has worked hard to reach here. He is bowling well. After the first session when he bowled There was not much going on to do, but he was bowling with control. But suddenly he started getting rhythm and he started using it well. “

Bumrah continued, “Siraj, playing his first Test, bowled well. This is a good sign for him and hopefully he will continue it even further.” Let us know that Siraj has taken two wickets in his debut test so far. He made the most runs for Australia, Marnus Labuschen (48) and Cameron Green (12).

