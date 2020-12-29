IND Vs AUS: The Indian cricket team has achieved a thrilling victory in the match played at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in the Boxing Day Test. In their second innings on the fourth day of the Test match, Australia’s batsmen collapsed on the score of 200. After which the Indian team achieved the target of 70 runs by losing 2 wickets. At the same time, they are getting congratulatory messages on social media for this victory of the Indian team.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), Jai Shah, congratulated the team members for the historic victory of the Indian cricket team on MCG. He tweeted on social media and wrote that ‘Congratulations on the return of the Indian team to Melbourne, achieving historic victory during the Test series. Congratulations to all the players of the Indian team including Ajinkya Rahane, Ravindra Jadeja, Ashwin, Shubman Gill, Jaspreet Bumrah and Siraj for the victory.

At the same time, former Indian all-rounder Irfan Pathan also congratulated the Indian team on the return of the Indian team in Australia and wrote, ‘Comebacks are always tough but Team India did it with class.’ Along with this, in another tweet, he said that the players who have been making a debut on behalf of the Indian team have impressed them a lot. He says that he should use this opportunity found in the Indian team wisely, so that he can have a lot of influence in advancing in the Indian cricket team.

Come backs are always harder but team India did it with class. @BCCI #AUSvsIND – Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) December 29, 2020

At the same time, Indian women cricketer Mithali Raj praised Shubman Gill’s game and called her a rising star of the Indian team. Along with this, Ajinkya Rahane has also been praised for his superior performance as a captain in a Test match.

Great win for India. New star on the horizon @RealShubmanGill . Wonderful captain’s knock from @ ajinkyarahane88 leading from the front ???????? 4 excellent days of test match cricket. – Mithali Raj (@ M_Raj03) December 29, 2020

Ajinkya Rahane scored 112 runs in 223 balls with the help of 12 fours in India’s first innings after skipper Virat Kohli came to India in the second Test after losing badly in the first Test, while in the second inning, Rahane scored 40 balls. I scored 27 runs with the help of 3 fours.

Read also:

IND Vs AUS: Team India needs 70 runs to win, this is how Australian innings was

Rahane hit a strong century against Australia, Sunil Gavaskar said this big thing