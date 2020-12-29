Your vote has been registered. Thank you Login to View Poll Results

In the Boxing Day match played in Melbourne between Australia and India, India won. After the match, Team India head coach Ravi Shastri has spoken on many aspects of the win. The coach has also praised Captain Ajinkya Rahane for his victory as the best win. Along with this, the coach also gave his statement on the question of Rohit Sharma.Ravi Shastri has said that we will stick to the strategy of 5 bowlers. Rohit Sharma will join the team tomorrow. He said that for the last few weeks, Rohit Sharma was passing a quarantine period. We also need to see how he feels before taking the call. With this, there is now speculation whether Rohit Sharma is part of the playing eleven in the third Test match. Significantly, Rohit Sharma will join the team in Melbourne on Wednesday.

There was a demand to include Rohit

Rohit was still spending a quarantine time in Sydney. On Wednesday, he was to join the team in Melbourne. If we look at Ravi Shastri’s talk, then it seems that Rohit Sharma may have to wait for the third Test match. After the crushing defeat in the Adelaide Test, there was talk of Rohit Sharma being included in the team. Former Australia captain Ricky Ponting also said that Team India should include Rohit Sharma as soon as possible.



What did coach Ravi Shastri say?

Rahane is also being praised for good captaincy with scoring a century in the second Test against Australia. Shastri said after the eight-wicket win in the second Test, “He is a very clever captain and reads the game well. His calm nature helped new players and bowlers. Despite Umesh not being there, he was not distracted. ‘ Shastri was asked about the difference in the style of captaincy of Rahane and Kohli. He said, ‘Both understand the game very well. Virat is quite obsessive while Ajinkya is calm. Virat is aggressive while Ajinkya prepares quietly but knows what he wants. ‘