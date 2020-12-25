New Delhi Australia’s team lost a three-match Test series at home. He has taken a 2–1 lead by defeating India in a Test match played with a pink ball in Adelaide. The Indian team, which has beaten Adelaide, is going to play without Virat Kohli and Mohammed Shami, while the Australian team has won all the eight Test matches played by Pink Ball. This is a reality.

The team, under the leadership of caretaker captain Ajinkya Rahane, will play at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Saturday after being dismissed for the lowest score. He will have to peek in 2018 to get the inspiration to win the match when he won his first Test series on Australian soil by defeating the hosts.

However this is not an easy task. If wickets fall in the same way as in Australia and New Zealand’s previous Test, then India will have to aim for 275 plus to stay in the match. At the same time, Australian bowlers will try to maintain the psychological edge achieved after Adelaide.

Pressure will remain on Pujara and Rahane

The first task for Rahane will be to fill the void in the team due to the departure of Kohli. Mohammad Shami is also out due to injury. KL Rahul is expected to replace Kohli while Mohammed Siraj may replace Shami.

Talented opener Shubman Gill is set to debut in place of Prithvi Shaw. Apart from this, there is Ravindra Jadeja who can come in place of Shami or Hanuma Vihari. Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane will be under pressure to bat against Australia’s world class bowling attack. Rahane and Pujara have experience of touring Australia and have done well before.

Special strategy to stop Smith

Spirit is high after the Australian team won in Adelaide. Tim Paine’s team will be fully mobilized to keep the pressure on. Steve Smith is the biggest threat to India’s bowling attack. The players who were part of India’s team during the 2014 Boxing Day Test would not forget Smith’s 192 innings. Which is one of his seven Test centuries scored in 11 Test matches against India. Smith has an average of 79.5 against India but his average in the MCG is 113.50.

India seems to be making good plans against Smith. R Ashwin gave India an edge by dismissing them cheaply in the first innings, but it remains to be seen whether this was a one-time thing or whether it is successful here too. Also, Smith’s recent test performance is not much better. He has not scored a century since September 2019 and his average is 40.09 in this period.

