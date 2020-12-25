The second Test match of the four-match series being played between India and Australia will be played in Melbourne from 26 December. Australia’s team has taken a 1-0 lead in the series by performing brilliantly in Adelaide. Team India will go into this match without their regular captain Virat Kohli, Kohli has returned to India due to paternity leave. Ajinkya Rahane will lead the team in the absence of Virat. Former England spin bowler Monty Panesar has advised the Indian team not to depend on Virat Kohli.

BCCI gives green signal to two new franchise teams in IPL 2022

Speaking to The Times of India, Monty Panesar said, “We need to look further. What is the future of Indian cricket? This is the perfect time to know. Virat will retire one day and Team India should not rely solely on such a class player. Others should also take responsibility. What is Indian cricket without Virat Kohli? This is what we need to find. This will be proved in the remaining Test matches against Australia. Who will replace these three when Virat, Rahane and Rohit retire? We have to find it out. Shubman Gill will have a good chance and responsibility to fight in the second Test.

How to play xi combination in boxing day test

Talking about the series outcome, the former spinner said, ‘I am not saying that the series will go to Australia’s favor or that of India. This series will be important for the upcoming generation. I know that Virat Kohli will not be Rohit Sharma. Let the young players come. Give the young players a chance in the second Test, this is a big chance for them. Young players have done very well in the IPL, so give them a chance.