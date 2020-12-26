IND Vs AUS Boxing Day Test Match: During the first innings in the second Test match being played at Melbourne Cricket Ground, the Australian batsmen proved to be badly flopped in front of the Indian bowlers. The entire team of Australia were all out for 195 runs and none of the Australian batsmen were able to score a half-century. Jasprit Bumrah took the maximum four wickets from India.

Australia captain Tim Paine won the toss and decided to bat first. But his decision was proved wrong when Burns returned to the pavilion without opening an account. After this, Wade tried to handle the Australian innings by playing a 30-run innings. But he too fell victim to Ashwin in the big shot.

Smith also disappointed in this match. Steve Smith became a victim of Ashwin by scoring zero runs. This was the first time since 2016 that Steve Smith could not open an account in Test cricket.

The Australian team lost five wickets in the last session. For India, Bumrah took four, Ashwin took three, Siraj took two and Jadeja took one wicket.

Labushen scored the most runs for Australia in this innings. However, Labushen was also able to score 48 runs and did not give Siraj a chance to complete his half-century. Apart from this, Head scored an innings of 38 runs. The 86-run partnership for the fourth wicket between these two players.

