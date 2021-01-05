The third match of the Test series in Sydney between India and Australia is going to start on Thursday. This match is very important for both the teams as the series is still 1-1 and it will be easy for whichever team wins from here. The Sydney Test is not going to be easy for India as the team won its last and only victory 43 years ago in 1978, when Team India, under the captaincy of Bishan Singh Bedi, defeated the Kangaroo team by an innings margin. The team is once again eyeing such a win, for which Ajinkya Rahane’s brigade is preparing fiercely for the third Test.

#TeamIndia getting into the groove ahead of the third #AUSvIND Test in Sydney 💪💪 📸📸: Getty Images Australia pic.twitter.com/izostuAm6N – BCCI (@BCCI) January 5, 2021

The BCCI has shared a few select pictures of Team India’s preparations on its Twitter account. In this, all the players can be seen preparing fiercely for the Sydney Test. If you look at Team India’s Test statistics at this ground, then India has played a total of 12 matches here. During this period, part of Team India won in one match while lost in five matches. Apart from this, there have been six matches drawn between the two teams.

It is interesting that when India won in 1978, the Sydney Test started on 7 January and this time also the Sydney Test of the series starts on 7 January. Except for these two Tests in the history of both the teams at this ground, no other match has started from January 7. Test cricket in Sydney began in 1882 with a match between Australia and England. India played their first Test in Sydney in December after gaining independence in 1947. This match was a draw.

