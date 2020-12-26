The historic Melbourne Cricket Ground witnessed the 100th Test match between India and Australia. The Boxing Day Test, which started here from Saturday, is a major milestone in terms of the cricketing relationship between these two teams. Today, of course, there is tremendous competition between India and Australia on the cricket field, but history is a witness that Australia has always maintained its supremacy against India along with other teams of the world.

The figures are witness to this fact. In 99 Test matches played so far, Australia has won 43 matches while India has won in 28. One match is tied and 27 matches are drawn.

Started in 1947

Test cricket between the two teams began in 1947 with the Indian team’s tour of Australia. The five-match series was won 4–0 by the host team. The series started on 17 October 1947 and ended on 20 February 1948.

For the first time, the independent India team went on a foreign tour and the command of this team was in the hands of Lala Amarnath. On the other hand, the captain of the host team was Sir Donald Bradman, considered the greatest batsman in the world.

In that series, Bradman scored 715 runs while Vijay Hazare scored the most 429 runs for India. Talking about bowling, Ray Lindwal took 18 wickets for the hosts and Lala Amarnath took 13 wickets for India.

Australia’s first Indian tour

After that, Australia visited India for the first time in 1956–57. A three-match series was played between the two teams, which Australia won 2–0.

In 1959–60 the Australian team once again visited India and participated in a five-match series. India won this series 2–1. The special thing of this series is that in this India won the Test against Australia for the first time.

After that the Kangaroo came to India once again in 1964-65 and played a three-match series, which was drawn 1–1. The year 1979-80 was very special for India as this year India won 2–0 in a six-match series playing at home under the captaincy of the great Sunil Gavaskar. It was India’s first series win against the Kangaroos.

Australia had to wait long to win on earth

From 1996–97, the Test series between these two countries was named the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. Sunil Gavaskar and Alan Border have been great players and captains of both teams.

Under the captaincy of Gavaskar, India defeated Australia in their home in 1979-80, but it took them another 38 years to win their first series at home as Virat Kohli captained India in the four-match series in 2018. Defeated 2-1.

