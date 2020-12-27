The second match of the four-match Test series between India and Australia is being played at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. The second day of the Boxing-Day Test match was completely named after the Indian batsmen. Team India captain Ajinkya Rahane (not out 104) batted brilliantly, scoring a century, while Ravindra Jadeja (40 not out) also supported him. By the end of the second day’s play, India have scored 277 runs losing 5 wickets. However, the day started well for Australia and Pat Cummins gave two big blows to India in the form of Shubman Gill (45) and Cheteshwar Pujara (17) Let’s take a look at the five big on the second day of the Boxing-Day Test match. On things ..

Vice-captain Pujara fails

Cheteshwar Pujara’s struggle, which led the Indian team to a first-ever Test series victory over Australia’s opponents by scoring over 500 runs on the previous tour, continued in the first innings of the second Test. Pujara scored just 17 runs after facing 70 balls and kept walking, catching Tim Paine off Pat Cummins. So far Pujara has not been able to cross the 50 mark in three innings played on this tour.

Ajinkya Rahane captaincy innings

The Indian innings looked faltering after the dismissals of Shubman Gill and Cheteshwar Pujara, but acting captain Ajinkya Rahane not only handled the innings, but also brought the team to a strong position by the end of the day’s play. Rahane has so far shared an unbeaten 104-run partnership for the sixth wicket with Ravindra Jadeja. Earlier, Rahane kept India in the match by sharing 54 runs with Hanuma Vihari (21) and 57 runs for the fifth wicket with Rishabh Pant (29).

Jadeja and Rahane’s partnership became the turning point

India’s team lost their fifth wicket as Pant for a score of 173 runs and there seemed a time that India would be all out before 250, but the partnership between Rahane and Jadeja left Australia’s team completely From pushed on the backfoot. At the end of the second day’s play, there has been an unbeaten partnership of 104 runs between the two batsmen.

Tim Paine completed 150 victims in Test cricket

Tim Paine has completed 150 wickets as a wicketkeeper in Test cricket along with taking the catch of Rishabh Pant during the Indian innings. With the capture of Pant, Tim Paine has a record of 150 fastest hunting in Test cricket. Penn completed 150 hunts in his 33rd match. In this list, to talk about the other batsmen, second is the number of South Africa’s Quinton Dickock who had 34 games and 150 victims. At number three is Australia’s Adam Gilchrist, who completed 150 wickets in 36 matches. After this comes the name of South Africa’s Mark Boucher, who had 150 victims in 38 Tests. At the same time is Rod Marsh of Australia, who had done 150 hunting in 39 Tests.

Mitchell Starc’s 250 Test wickets complete

Mitchell Starc completed his 250 wickets in Test cricket with the dismissal of Indian batsman Rishabh Pant. Stark took the fastest 250 wickets for Australia in terms of balls. He took 11,976 balls to take 250 wickets and left Mitchell Johnson (12,578) behind. Stark became the fifth bowler to take 250 wickets in Test cricket for Australia.