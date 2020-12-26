The Boxing Day Test match is being played between Australia and India at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. In the second match, Australia captain Tim Paine has decided to bat after winning the toss. Australian team are eyeing a 2–0 lead in the series after winning the match by 8 wickets for 36 runs in the second innings of the first Test. At the same time, after losing the toss for Team India, the difficulties seem to be increasing.

Team India has landed in the second Test match without regular captain Virat Kohli. Apart from getting captaincy to Ajinkya Rahane, there have been four changes in Team India for the second Test. If you look at the figures, it seems difficult because after winning the toss in MCG, it has been very difficult to defeat Australia.

12 years ago, in the 2008–09 season, South Africa won the toss at the MCG and defeated Australia by nine wickets while fielding first. As far as India is concerned, India won an away Test match by fielding a toss against Sri Lanka in Colombo in 2010.

Team India started well

However, in the 2018-19 season, India has defeated Australia in Melbourne and inspired by this, the Indian bowlers have taken four wickets in the first innings of Australia during the 44 overs game.

Joey Burns (0), Matthew Wade (30), Steven Smith (0), Travis Head (38) have returned to the pavilion. Ravichandran Ashwin and Bumrah have got two wickets each.

IND Vs AUS: Shubman Gill got a chance to debut in second test, created history as soon as he landed on the field