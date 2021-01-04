In the midst of the ongoing controversy over breaking the Kovid-19 protocol, there has been a lot of relief news for Team India. The report of the Corona Test of all Indian players in Melbourne on 3 January has come negative. The BCCI has given information about this. India and Australia teams will leave for Sydney on Monday, where the third Test match of the series is to be played. The four-match Test series is still 1–1. India were defeated by Australia by 8 wickets in the Boxing-Day Test match played in Melbourne.

Biggest positive from Melbourne: Indian players test negative for coronavirus

Read @ANI Story | https://t.co/B6RfnazOUf pic.twitter.com/hD2JWUnnAB – ANI Digital (@ani_digital) January 4, 2021

According to the news of ANI, the BCCI issued a statement saying, ‘On January 3, the players and support staff playing on behalf of the Indian cricket team did the RT-PCR test for Kovid-19. The result of all the tests has been negative. This is quite a relief news for the Indian team given the ongoing controversy over the restaurant. Significantly, Rohit Sharma, Navdeep Saini, Prithvi Shaw, Shubman Gill and Rishabh Pant were accused of breaking the Kovid-19 protocol when the five players went to a restaurant in Melbourne for dinner. During this time, a fan had posted a video on social media and claimed that Pant hugged him. After this, Cricket Australia asked these five players to remain in isolation till the investigation is complete.

IND vs AUS: Brad Haddin’s big statement, said- India’s sweat left after seeing Australia’s record in Gaba

Apart from this, there is a lot of controversy about the Brisbane Test at this time. Team India had expressed their willingness not to go there due to the quarantine restrictions in Brisbane and said that it is ready to play both Test matches by staying in one city. Subsequently, the Queensland government issued a statement saying that if the Indian team did not want to play as per rules, it should not come to Brisbane. Meanwhile, former Australia wicket-keeper batsman Brad Haddin has taunted the Indian team, saying that seeing Australia’s record in Gabba, Team India’s sweat is getting sweaty and she is scared.