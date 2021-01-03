India vs Australia: Good news has come out for Team India ahead of the third Test that starts in Sydney from January 7. In fact, even after coming under scrutiny due to the violation of Cricket Australia’s Bio Security bubble, five players of the Indian cricket team – Rohit Sharma, Rishabh Pant, Shubman Gill and Prithvi Shaw played at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) in the third Test. Can play in the match The video of these five players eating food inside a restaurant in Melbourne went viral, after which the BCCI and Cricket Australia started its investigation and sent the five players to isolation.

According to the Sydney Morning Herald report, the BCCI will deal with it in a practical manner and will impose fines on all five players for breaking the Bio Security protocols. Cricket Australia cannot punish these players, because these players are not its employees.

The Indian team took two buses on Sunday to go to Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on Sunday. However, the team held a gym session as its practice session was canceled due to rain.

According to the report, Gill boarded the team bus and returned along with the rest of the team members. The team spokesman said that the Indian team followed the social distancing rules. According to the report, this is not the first time that Indian players have violated Bio Secure protocols. Earlier, Virat Kohli and Hardik Pandya posed at a shop in Sydney in early December.

There are also reports that the Indian team does not want to go there for the last Test match to be held in Brisbane, due to strict lockdown rules enforced by the Queensland Government. The Queensland government has said that if the Indian team does not follow the rules, they will not come to play.

Significantly, this series of four matches is equal to 1-1 at this time. The third match of the series will be played at Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) from January 7.

