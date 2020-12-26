India vs Australia: Former veteran cricketers praised the changes in bowling of the captain, Ajinkya Rahane, who led the team in the second Test against Australia. Ajinkya Rahane captained brilliantly in the absence of regular captain Virat Kohli. Ahead of Rahane’s clever captaincy and lethal bowling, the Australian team fell to just 195 runs on the first day.

Australia won the toss in the ‘Boxing day test’ and decided to bat. But Rahane sensibly changed the bowling and kept the pressure on the batsmen of the host team. Whether it was to give veteran off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin an early chance to bowl or to bowl late to debutant Mohammad Siraj, Rahane’s decision proved to be a better one, leaving the Australian team’s first innings limited to 195 runs.

Former India opener Virender Sehwag praised Rahane’s captaincy and said, “Rahane has made a brilliant change in bowling and shown cleverness in putting the fielders in the right place.” The bowlers also gave the result. Ashwin, Bumrah, Siraj were brilliant. All out for Australia on the first day at 195 is a great effort It is now up to the batsmen to make a big lead in the first innings.

Outstanding bowling changes and really smart fielding placements from Rahane.

Former Australian veteran spinner Shane Warne was also impressed with Rahane. He tweeted, Great day of cricket at MCG (Melbourne Cricket Ground). Congratulations to the fielders for preparing such a great pitch after a long time. Such pitches should be more. The Indian bowlers were excellent today and Rahane led brilliantly. Can the Indian team bat all day tomorrow?

Former veteran Indian batsman VVS Laxman was impressed with debutant Shubman Gill and Mohammad Siraj with captain Rahane. He tweeted, India showed a great game on this day. The bowlers impressed once again, both the players making the debut looked confident. Rahane captained brilliantly and most importantly, the team has left the Adelaide defeat behind.

This was the first day of the second test

The first day of the Boxing Day Test was named after the Indian bowlers. After winning the toss, the Australian team came out to bat first and scored only 195 runs in the first innings. In response, by the end of the day’s play, India has scored 36 runs at the loss of one wicket. For India, Shubman Gill 28 and Cheteshwar Pujara are at the crease by scoring 07 runs. Earlier in the bowling, Jasprit Bumrah took four and R Ashwin took three wickets. Debut man Mohammad Siraj got two successes.

