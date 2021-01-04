India vs Australia: The crisis between the Indian cricket team and Australia on the last Test to be played at the Gabba ground in Brisbane since January 15 has been clouded. In fact, in New South Wales, new cases of corona are suddenly coming up. For this reason, Brisbane has closed the boundaries attached to it. In such a situation, if the fourth Test is played in Brisbane, then Team India will have to stay there once again in Quarantine, due to which the Indian team does not want to go to Brisbane. But apart from this, former Australian wicket-keeper batsman Brad Haddin has given a different statement. They believe that Team India is scared of playing on the Gaba ground and that is why it does not want to go there.

Our record in Gaba is superb – Haddin

Talking to Fox Cricket Sports, Haddin said, “If we look at the figures of Gaba, then we will know that we are not a loser there. When the records are there in our favor, why would the opposition team want to go there. I believe that the players last If you are in the bio bubble from time to time, then there will be some fatigue, but the test match can not be changed. “

The former wicketkeeper batsman further said, “When you were in Australia, you already knew about everything. You knew that it could happen and there would be restrictions and anything could happen. I believe that First was in the bio bubble during the IPL and now after that in the bio bubble in Australia. But I think they are just making an excuse not to play in Gaba. “

This is why the Indian team does not want to go to Brisbane

The Indian team says that she once lived in Quarantine for 14 days after coming to Australia. So now she does not want to live in Quarantine just before the tour ends. Team India believes that as soon as they go to Brisbane, they will have to go to the bio bubble again and it will once again be confined from the hotel to the stadium. That is why the Indian team is demanding to play the fourth Test in Sydney.

According to reports from Australian media, “Team India is not in a position to send its players to the quarantine again.” The borders are currently closed in Brisbane and very strict rules of quarantine apply to every person visiting there. In the absence of relaxation in Quarantine rules in Brisbane, Team India has expressed its desire to play two Tests in Sydney itself.

The situation is not clear on whether the players of Team India will get relaxation in the rules of Quarantine in Brisbane. Cricket Australia has not spoken to Team India yet about the Brisbane Test. Cricket Australia has however told its players that in Brisbane they will only be allowed to go to the grounds and hotels.

Let us know that a new dispute has erupted between Team India and Australia regarding the bio bubble. Five players of Team India have been isolated after having dinner in a restaurant in Melbourne. The BCCI is investigating this entire matter.

